Bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver at LaGuardia Airport

QUEENS — A cyclist was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver at LaGuardia Airport Monday evening, officials confirm.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. in the area of Marine Terminal Road and Runway Drive. The bicyclist was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m. at Elmhurst General Hospital.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Port Authority Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Runway Drive is currently closed in both directions between 94th Street and Marine Terminal Road to allow police to investigate. Only essential vehicles (fuel trucks, catering trucks and personnel) are being given access until further notice.

The For-Hire Vehicle lot is currently closed, and all pick-ups are taking place at the frontage of Terminal B. The airport’s traffic management command center will continue to monitor and manage the roadways during the investigation.