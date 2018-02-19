Attempted rapist forces his way into Brooklyn woman’s apartment: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENSONHURT, Brooklyn — The NYPD is asking for the public's help in finding a man who forced his way into a Brooklyn woman's apartment and attempted to rape her on Saturday.

Police said the man followed the woman, 59, to the door of her apartment in a building located near 17 Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway around 1:20 p.m. He pushed his way inside, exposed himself, forced the victim onto her couch and attempted to rape her, according to police. Cops said the victim resisted and the man slapped her in the face repeatedly.

The woman was able to fight the attacker off and run out of her apartment. The man followed her out to the hallway and she was able to reenter her apartment and shut him out, police said.

The man walked out of the building and fled south on 17 Avenue. EMS treated the victim on scene.

The man is believed to be in his 20s and 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweater, a black coat, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).