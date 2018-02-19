Police seeking men for subway slashing and robbery

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police released photos on Monday of two men wanted in connection to a subway slashing and robbery that happened in East Harlem on Friday.

Police said two teen boys, 17 and 18, arranged to sell a pair of sneakers inside the subway station located at Lexington Avenue & East 126 Street. When the victims arrived at the station, cops said they were approached by three men who tried to forcibly remove the sneakers from the 17-year-old.

The 18-year-old intervened and was slashed in the shoulder, causing him to drop a bag containing another pair of sneakers worth $140. The suspected robbers took the bag and fled, according to police.

Police released photos of two of the suspected attackers.

#WANTED Known either of these 2? They are wanted for a robbery/slashing that occurred along the 4/5/6 Subway Line at East 125 Street and Lexington Ave in @NYPDTransit Call #800577TIPS if you have info #YourCityYourCall #EastHarlem #NYPD pic.twitter.com/aRMgXWHqgt — NYPD 25th Precinct (@NYPD25Pct) February 19, 2018

The third man wanted in connection to the attack has short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).