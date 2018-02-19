Police seeking men for subway slashing and robbery

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police released photos on Monday of two men wanted in connection to a subway slashing and robbery that happened in East Harlem on Friday.
Police said two teen boys, 17 and 18, arranged to sell a pair of sneakers inside the subway station located at Lexington Avenue & East 126 Street. When the victims arrived at the station, cops said they were approached by three men who tried to forcibly remove the sneakers from the 17-year-old.
The 18-year-old intervened and was slashed in the shoulder, causing him to drop a bag containing another pair of sneakers worth $140. The suspected robbers took the bag and fled, according to police.
Police released photos of two of the suspected attackers.
The third man wanted in connection to the attack has short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).