Woman shot 3 times in the Bronx

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A Bronx woman was shot three times in the Bronx on Sunday morning, police said.

The 36-year-old woman was hit in the right shoulder, torso and her right hand, an NYPD spokesman said. Her alleged attacker ran from the Decatur Avenue apartment.

He is either the woman’s boyfriend or husband, police said. The man, 36, has not yet been arrested and was last seen wearing grey clothing.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but is not likely to die, officials said.

