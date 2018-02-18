Webster Hall marquee dislodged, threatens to fall

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Authorities were on scene after the Webster Hall marquee suffered minor damages Sunday.

The building’s marquee became partially dislodged from the bricks and began to lean, prompting street closures on East 11th Street between Third and Fourth Avenue, according to the Department of Buildings

No parts of the marquee collapsed onto the sidewalk, the Department of Buildings said. There were no reported injuries.

Temporary shoring was the marquee was placed to prevent further leaning and the owner has been ordered to construct a sidewalk shed in front of the building to protect passing pedestrians.

According to the Department of Buildings, the owner of the building was issued a violation for failure to maintain the building.

Webster Hall has bee recognized by many as the first modern nightclub.

The historic building has served as a nightclub, concert venue and event space for about 131 years.

It was announced in 2017 that Webster Hall had been sold to Brooklyn Sports Entertainment and is temporarily closed for renovations.