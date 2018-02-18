NJ town votes to post armed police officers at schools after Florida shooting

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ — One day after a gunman opened fire at a Florida school, a the East Brunswick Board of Education unanimously approved a plan to have armed police officers at all of its schools.

The officers will be at the districts 11 schools throughout the entire school day. They’ll join an existing staff of 71 security officers.

“It is the Board of Education and Superintendent’s commitment to take all necessary measures to insure that our students, staff and visitors remain safe and secure in our schools,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Victor Valeski wrote on the district website.

The school district also dealt with a recent threat. A high school student was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat online. A parent notified school officials at the start of the school day and police quickly identified and took the student into custody.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the police officers would be stationed at local schools.