News Closeup: Caring for our veterans; Black History Month

An estimated 20 million veterans are living in the United States and almost 250,000 are in New York City.

Veterans often return home to find the transition to civilian life extremely difficult. They have a hard time finding and keeping jobs and adjusting mentally. Many end up homeless and struggling with substance abuse. Twenty-two veterans die by suicide every day.

Marvin Scott talks to Loree Sutton, the NYC Veterans Affairs Commissioner, and Dan McSweeney, former president of the United War Veterans Council. They’ll explore the challenges facing our veterans, what’s being done to help them in New York City and what still needs to be done across the country.

February is Black History Month, a time set aside to recognize and honor the contributions of African-Americans in our nation’s history.

In honor of the tradition, PIX11 News Closeup focuses on an African-American business that has had a profound impact on New York’s black community.

Marvin Scott is joined by Michael Pugh, the CEO of Carver Bank. The bank has been doing business from its headquarters in Harlem and beyond for 70 years.