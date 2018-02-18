Mother jailed for baptizing daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina mother started her weeklong sentence in jail for getting her daughter baptized.

Kendra Stocks, 36, began her seven-day sentence Friday after she was found in contempt of court.

Stocks went against a judge’s order while going through a custody battle with the child’s father, Paul Schaaf, the Charlotte Observer reports.

According to the newspaper, Stocks had her daughter baptized back in 2016 — just one day after the judge granted Schaaf full custody of their daughter, “specifically including decisions concerning religion.”

Schaaf, a practicing Catholic, found out his ex got their daughter christened after he saw pictures of the ceremony posted on Facebook, the paper reports.

He complained to the courts, and the judge found Stocks guilty of contempt, citing that she had acted in “bad-faith disregard” by not informing Schaaf about the ceremony and refusing to include him in any decision making on the event, which was really important to him.

Stocks appealed, but the judge’s ruling was upheld. Jail records indicate she turned herself into police to serve her sentence.

“I’m sad about what has happened. I don’t regret having her baptized,” she told the paper, “That was in her best interest. I don’t see how this is in the best interest of the family. Her father is sending her mother to jail.”