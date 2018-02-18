Man fatally shot in New Jersey laundromat

IRVINGTON, N.J. — Authorities are investigating the death of a man after he was shot in a New Jersey Laundromat Saturday night.

Police responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. about a man getting shot at a Laundromat along Chancellor Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity is withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Tips Line at (877) 847-7432.