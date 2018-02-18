Man attacks woman on Queens porch, steals her purse

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — A 50-year-old woman was on the front porch of her Queens home when a man attacked her and stole her purse, police said.

He walked up to her and asked for the time around 6 p.m. on Feb. 15, but then he grabbed her purse, officials said. She fought back and the man slammed her into her vehicle.

The man was able to remove her purse and then fled from the home near 181st Street and Union Turnpike in a silver Ford Fusion, which was being driven by someone else.

He made off with the woman’s seven credit cards, $800 in cash and an iPhone 8. Police have asked for help identifying him. He’s about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and is in his mid 20s to mid 30s.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).