Driver veers onto NJ sidewalk, kills girl, 8, on bicycle

CAMDEN, N.J. — Authorities say a driver veered onto a New Jersey sidewalk and struck and killed an 8-year-old girl riding her bicycle.

Police in Camden said the accident that occurred at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday also injured a man sitting outside a home.

Lt. Zsakhiem James said it wasn’t immediately clear why the 84-year-old motorist drove onto the sidewalk.

The girl was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver and the 40-year-old man struck were also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

No charges were immediately filed and the accident remains under investigation.