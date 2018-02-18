Child dies in NJ after flu diagnosis

ELIZABETH, NJ — A student who had been diagnosed with the flu has passed away, officials said Sunday.

It was not immediately clear if the influenza diagnoses was the primary cause of death for the student, who has not been identified. If it is, this would be the third flu-related pediatric death in New Jersey this season.

“It is with great sadness that I must report to you that the Elizabeth School District has lost one of its own,” Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer said in a letter. “On behalf of the district, our team members, students and the Elizabeth Board of Education, I offer our thoughts, condolences and prayers to the family of our student at this heart-wrenching time.”

The student’s death is under investigation by New Jersey’s Department of Health.

More than 60 children have suffered flu-related deaths in the United States this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A 4-year-old girl suffered the first flu-related pediatric death of the season in New Jersey. In North Bergen, a 6-year-old girl also died from a flu-related illness.

