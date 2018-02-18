Cab driver, 65, beaten unconscious in Harlem by man refusing to pay fare

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 65-year-old cab driver was beaten by a passenger who refused to pay a fare

The father of five picked up a man and woman in the Soundview section of the Bronx and drove them to 154th Street and Frederick Douglass Blvd on Friday night, a spokesman for the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers. When they got there, the woman jumped out of the car and ran into the building, leaving the door of the car open.

Humberto Taveras got out of the car to close the door. While he was outside the car, the male passenger got out of the vehicle.

Taveras asked the man for the $18 he was owed, but the man said he didn’t have any money.

“Why did you take the car if you don’t have any money,” Taveras said he asked the man.

The man punched Taveras in the face in response, knocking him out.

Once Taveras woke regained consciousness, he called 911. He was treated at the scene and was able to drive himself home.

No arrests have been made.

“We are asking this couple to turn themselves in to police,” Fernando Mateo, a spokesman for the NYSFTD said. “We know who they are and where they live, it’s a matter of time before they get arrested and pay for their crime.”

