Arrest made in rape of woman during party in Chelsea apartment

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Authorities have arrested one of the men suspected of raping a woman during a party at a Chelsea apartment earlier this month.

George Ballo, 26, was taken into custody and faces charges of rape and criminal sex act.

The incident happened on Feb. 3 at the Fulton Houses on West 17th Street where a woman said two men raped her during a party.

The 24-year-old victim told police she went to the bathroom after meeting two men, and one of them followed here inside and raped her.

After he left, the second man entered and also raped her, the victim told police.

Police are still searching for the second man involved.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

40.743257 -74.003987