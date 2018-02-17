Woman falls to her death from 5 story window in Harlem: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman fell to her death from a five story window in Harlem on Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a violation of an order of protection around 12:08 p.m. at a fifth floor apartment located on Lenox Avenue between West 114th and West 115th Streets. As police arrived, the woman fell from the window. EMS responded and took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was 30 years old, according to police.

The father of the woman’s children may have also been inside the apartment, a police source told PIX11. The father had placed the order of protection against the woman, police said.

Police do not yet know if this was a suicide and are investigating how the woman fell from the window.

Assignment Desk Editor Ava Pittman contributed to this report.