Thieves get away with nearly $1,000 in skimming spree in Queen, Staten Island

NEW YORK — Police are searching for the men who cloned debit cards and withdrew money in Queens and Staten Island last month.

From Dec. 8 through Jan. 22, police said skimming devices were placed and removed from two 7-Eleven gas pumps — one from 46th Avenue in Queens and the other from Forest Avenue in Staten Island.

Following the removal of the skimming devices, four incidents were reported on Jan. 26 within three hours of each other, with the first reported around 9:02 a.m.

According to police, an unidentified man entered 255 Hyland Blvd. in Staten Island and withdrew about $20 using a cloned debit card belonging to a 30-year-old woman.

About an hour later, it was reported that a man made an unauthorized inquiry at 1039 Castelon Avenue using a cloned debit card belonging to a 59-year-old victim, police said. About $952.40 was withdrawn from that account about 30 minutes later.

Later that day, a man entered 2873 Richmond Avenue and made a balance inquiry on an account belonging to a 32-year-old man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).