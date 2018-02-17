Teen stabbed in Harlem in sneaker deal gone wrong

HARLEM, Manhattan — It was a sneaker deal gone wrong after a teen was stabbed at a subway stop in Harlem Friday.

Around 5:20 p.m., two male victims, 17 and 18, met after they arranged to sell a pair of sneakers through social media inside the Lexington Avenue and East 126 Street train station, police said.

When the teens met on the northbound platform, three men approached them and tried to take the sneakers from the 17-year-old victim.

According to police, the other teen intervened, and was stabbed in the arm, causing him to drop a bag containing another pair of sneakers the suspected robbers took before running away.

The sneakers are worth about $140.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

