BAYSWATER, Queens — One person is in critical condition after a fire in the Bayswater section of Queens on Saturday, fire officials said.

The FDNY said the fire broke out around 6:33 p.m. at a two-story private residence located at 14-77 Egmont Place and was under control by 7:33 p.m.

One person was taken to a Rockaway hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.