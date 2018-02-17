Pickup truck drives into house in Connecticut, 3 injured

DANBURY, Conn. — Three people were injured and residents were displaced after a pickup truck drove into a house in Connecticut early Saturday.

Authorities received a call just before 4 a.m. about a vehicle driving into a house around West Wooster Street and Garfield Avenue in Danbury.

When they arrived, fire officials found a Nissan pickup truck driven into a house.

According to the Danbury Fire Department, the driver and two occupants suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Building officials were on scene to assess the house’s stability and assist in clean up efforts.

American Red Cross was requested to assist the residents displaced from the crash.