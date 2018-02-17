Northeast braces for snowstorm before spring-like weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The Northeast is awaiting temperatures next week that will feel more like spring than winter. But before that, as much as 7 inches of snow is expected to fall on New York City and surrounding areas this weekend.

Parts of New Jersey could get up to 8 inches, and Philadelphia up to 3.

Bob Oravec, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says it'll be what he calls "a pretty good storm." He says heavy snow will spread through the Northeast starting late Saturday night and keep falling until early Sunday.

Driving could be treacherous. But the white stuff will melt soon, with temperatures swinging into the 60s to start the week.