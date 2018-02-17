Man fatally shot in Manhattan, person of interest sought

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are looking for a person they believe is a person of interest in the death of man in East Harlem in Thursday.

Police responded to a call about a man assaulted in front of the East River Houses on East 105 Street.

When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Dwight Pitman with a gunshot in the torso. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police released a photo Saturday of a man considered a person of interest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).