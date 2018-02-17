Man dead after being struck by stair that fell off fire escape in SoHo: police

SOHO, Manhattan — A man is dead after he was struck by a stair that fell off a fire escape of a seventh story apartment in SoHo Friday afternoon, police said Saturday.

The incident happened on Howard Street at Broadway in SoHo, near Little Italy, police confirmed around 1:40 p.m. The stair came loose when an engineer, hired by the building owner to inspect the building, stepped onto the fire escape.

The piece of metal fell and struck two pedestrians walking on the sidewalk underneath. Officers found Richard Marchhart, 58, laying unresponsive on the street and an unnamed woman, 24, with a minor gash to the head. Cops said were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where Marchhart died Saturday afternoon.