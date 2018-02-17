Funeral held for hero soldier who saved lives in tragic Bronx apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to a hero, who gave his life to save others.

Many came to the funeral for Private First Class Emmanuel Mensah at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Chruch in the Bronx Saturday morning.

Private Mensah was killed in a huge fire in the Bronx late last year. He was 28 years old.

The Belmont blaze took 12 other lives and injured several more. It is being called on the deadliest fires in New York in more than 25 years.

A native of Ghana, Private Mensah was home for the holidays and staying with a friend in the building.

When the fire started on Dec. 28, he ran in and out of the burning building multiple times, ultimately saving four people.

For his selflessness and bravery, Mensah was posthumously honored on Friday with a the soldier's medal, the army's highest award for valor outside of combat, and the New York medal for valor, the state's top military award.

Last month, lawmakers announced a street in the Belmont section would be named in honor of Private Emmanuel Mensah.