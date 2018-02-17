12 injured after fire breaks out in Little Italy building

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan — At least 12 people were injured after a fire broke out in a building in Manhattan Saturday morning.

The blaze started around 7:30 a.m. at a five-story building on 146 Mulberry Street in Little Italy. The building has apartments above a first-floor restaurant .

According to fire officials, the blaze was on the first and second floor of the building and was quickly put under control.

At least twelve people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.