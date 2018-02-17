Driver killed after BMW crashes into loading dock of Queens supermarket

FOREST HILLS, Queens — A man was killed after he crashed his car into a supermarket in Queens early Saturday.

Authorities received a call about a single vehicle collision in front of a Stop & Shop Supermarket on Union Turnpike near Woodhaven Blvd. in Forest Hills.

The 21-year-old driver was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released pending family notification.

According to police, the man was driving a 2013 BMW along Union Turnpike when he lost control and collided into the supermarket’s loading dock.