Baby found dead inside trash can in Queens: police

ASTORIA, Queens — Police found a dead newborn boy inside a trash can in Queens on Saturday.

Officials found the unresponsive infant near 36 Avenue and Crescent Street around 10:48 a.m. EMS responded and took the newborn to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is currently unknown and will be determined by a medical examiner.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).