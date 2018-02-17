13-year-old robbed in Staten Island, thief sought

NEW DORP, Staten Island — Police are searching for the person who robbed a 13-year-old in Staten Island earlier this month.

On Feb. 1 around 3:15 p.m., an unidentified male approached a 13-year-old male at Rose Avenue while he was on his way to the New Dorp railway station, police said.

The individual grabbed the teen by his jacket and threatened him, demanding physical violence, authorities said.

The victim complied, giving the individual $7.

The individual is described as a male who was last seen wearing a ski mask, a black jacket, grey sweatpants and brown boots. He also had a backpack with a snake design.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).