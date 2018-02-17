NO HEAT? CLICK HERE TO LET US KNOW YOU NEED HELP

13 killed in helicopter crash after Mexican quake, prosecutor’s office says

Soldiers of the Mexican army walk in front of the rugged military helicopter and van in Santiago Jamiltepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico, on February 17, 2018. / (PATRICIA CASTELLANOS/AFP/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY — A military helicopter carrying officials assessing damage from a powerful earthquake crashed Friday in southern Mexico, killing 13 people and injuring 15, all of them on the ground.

The Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that five women, four men and three children were killed at the crash site and another person died later at the hospital.

Mexico’s Interior Department said that the helicopter was carrying Secretary Alfonso Navarrete and Oaxaca state Gov. Alejandro Murat, who were evaluating reports of damage from the earthquake, when their helicopter crashed.

The U.S. Geological Survey originally put the magnitude of Friday’s quake at 7.5 but later lowered it to 7.2.