Two women slashed in the face in Manhattan; man in custody: police

Posted 4:25 PM, February 16, 2018, by and , Updated at 04:24PM, February 16, 2018

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Two slashings happened in the Lower East side on Friday, police said.

Police said the first slashing occurred at the corner of  Suffolk and Rivington Streets at 1:52 p.m. A woman was slashed in the face and cheek and taken to a nearby hospital, police told PIX11.

Just eight minutes later, police said another woman was slashed in the face a few blocks away at the corner of Ridge and Delancey Streets.

A man, 30, has been taken into custody and is being questioned by police, officials said. There are no charges yet.

It is not yet clear if the two incidents are related, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.