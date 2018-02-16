Spring today, snow tomorrow: Weekend storm could dump up to 4 inches in NYC

NEW YORK — A weekend snowstorm is on the way and promises to blanket the region with up to 6 inches of snow.

New York City can expect 2 to 4 inches of snow while points north and west could get 4 to 6 inches of accumulation before the fast-moving storm is over.

Much of the tri-state is under a winter storm watch from Saturday evening through early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency warns of difficult travel conditions and significant reductions in visibilitiy. Isolated power outages could be possible due to the weight of the snow.

A snow alert has been issued for New York City starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The alert — issued by the city, not the National Weather Service — doesn’t guarantee snow will fall. It means the city is getting prepared for the possiblity of snow, readying hundreds of salt spreaders, plows and tire chains to deploy in case they’re needed.