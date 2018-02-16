Queens family of 2-year-old flu victim speaks out to warn others of symptoms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A Queens family spoke exclusively with PIX11 Friday, saying their 2-year-old died after becoming sick with flu like symptoms.

They hope their story will serve as a warning for other families.

“If you think your kids, especially if they are like two years old if they are coughing or if they have a fever just take them in cause we don’t want this happening to anyone else,” Anthony Garick told PIX11 News.

Garick says his 2-year-old nephew Shameer Stallings passed away on February 7 after fighting for his life for weeks.

“According to the doctors he had the flu,” Garick told PIX11 News.

Shameer was taken to the hospital and then sent back home several times between January 2 and January 12 according to family. They say on January 12 he was transported from Queens Hospital to Long Island Jewish Medical Center where eventually he was placed on life support.

“Each organ started failing, organ after organ,” Garick said.

Shameer Stallings passed away on February 7. Family and friends raised over $7,000 to help the family pay for funeral arrangements. The Medical Examiner’s Office says the exact cause of Shameer’s death has yet to be determined