Officers respond to reports of shots fired at Highline College, outside Seattle: Police

DES MOINES, Wash. — Officers have responded to reports of shots fired at Highline College, south of Seattle, the Renton Police Department tweeted Friday.

“Renton PD and multiple agencies assisting at Highline Comm College for reports of ‘shots fired’, nothing confirmed yet,” police tweeted at 12:21 p.m.

Multiple streets in the area are closed as police investigate, a follow-up tweet stated.

The college posted multiple times beginning shortly before noon on Facebook that it is on lockdown.

“This is not a drill. Close doors, close windows. Police are responding to campus. Do not come to campus if you are on your way,” the college stated.

The incident comes less than two days after a 19-year-old opened fire in a Florida high school, killing 17 people.

Highline College was founded in 1961, and has about 17,000 students and more than 350,000 alumni, according to its website.

Renton PD and multiple agencies assisting at Highline Comm College for reports of "shots fired", nothing confirmed yet. /sh pic.twitter.com/JdpDORCXTB — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 16, 2018

Families that want information or need a location to go to regarding Highline Incident (still unconfirmed) are being directed to Lowes NW corner parking lot a this time./sh — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 16, 2018

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.