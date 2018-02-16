Man in motorhome suspected of killing woman, dumping her naked body on street

CALIFORNIA — A man is in custody after the body of a woman was discovered lying face down in a gutter near his motor home in the Gardena area Thursday night.

The body was found about 9:17 p.m. by a woman walking on Main Street just south of Rosecrans Avenue in an unincorporated area near Gardena, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. John Corina, who said the woman’s body was found bloodied and naked in the gutter in front of a motor home that was parked along the curb.

A 55-year-old man who was inside the motor home was detained and determined to be a suspect in the woman’s death.

“He ends up saying yes he knows that person. He put her there,” Corina said.

The man said the woman was a prostitute he picked up somewhere over the last couple of days.

He also told authorities he ended up killing her inside the motor home before dumping her body on the street, Corina said.

The unidentified victim most likely died from blunt force trauma, but that had not been officially determined, Corina said. There were no gunshot or stab wounds on her body.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).