Man charged with crashing stolen truck into Planned Parenthood clinic in New Jersey

NEWARK — A man has been arrested for crashing a stolen bakery delivery truck into a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Jersey earlier this week, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Officials say 31-year-old Marckles Alcius drove the truck into the Planned Parenthood East Orange Health Clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

A staff member and two patients, including a pregnant woman, sustained minor injuries. Two were transported to area hospitals by EMS, and one victim transported herself to the hospital. All three were treated for their injuries and released.

Alcius, with a last known address of Lowell, Mass., has been charged with attempting to cause widespread injury or damage, a second degree offense. He was also charged with six counts of aggravated assault, two weapons offenses for using the bakery delivery truck as a weapon and theft of the bakery delivery truck.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are under investigation, according to Assistant Prosecutor Adam B. Wells, who is handling the case.

Alcius was arraigned Friday on the charges and entered a plea of not guilty. He is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 21.