How Monica is bringing the heat this week

Millie Beniquez is nine-months-old, expecting a baby boy. Beniquez says for three months, she hasn’t had heat, hot water, or gas.

“The landlord isn’t taking my calls," Beniquez said. "I call 311 and it’s a run around."

A spokesperson for Human Resources Administration says, “The safety of our clients is a priority for HRA. We are taking immediate action on this case and are contacting the client and the landlord to address this situation.”

Housing Preservation and Development, the Department of Buildings, and National Grid sprang into action. Beniquez and her building now have heat. And Beniquez has a beautiful healthy baby boy.

Deborah Rodriguez says dozens of families are cold inside her building on 162 Street in the Bronx.

“They don’t really tell us why there’s no heat. It’s been months with no explanation,” Rodriguez said.

She says her grandson, 4-year-old Eliseo Rodriguez, is cold at night. PIX11 News spoke to Rodriguez’s super and he promised to finish the work.

A spokesperson for the Housing Preservation and Development tells PIX11 news, they are checking in the problem. Councilmember Ritchie Torres from the Bronx says it’s outrageous.

“You are entitled to the same standard of living as any New Yorker in the city. I’m happy she reached out to Monica. It shows that tenants are their best advocates,” said Torres.

Rodriguez’s super started doing repairs. Rodriguez says Housing Preservation and Development visited right away, and issued several violations.

Felicita Ramirez from the Bronx, like so many other families, don’t have consistent heat.

“I live right next to the boiler room and I still can’t feel the heat. It’s a slap in the face,” Ramirez said.

PIX11 news called Management. While on hold, a manager sent two workers right away and promises a motor was replaced. Ramirez has a NYCHA section 8 voucher.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says, “We performed a full inspection last week, which the landlord failed, but the heat and hot water were working. If a NYCHA section 8 voucher holder wants to report physical problems within their units, they can call our Customer Care Center at 718-707-7771 to notify us of any concerns."

