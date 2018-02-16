Florida school shooting: Resources to help victims, talk to kids about difficult news

PARKLAND, Fla. — Two of the victims were coaches, one was a student who played trombone in the school band. Another proudly wore his ROTC uniform. Still another loved soccer. And most were so very young.

The gunman who opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, wiped out lives and left friends and family struggling to cope after the United States’ latest mass shooting.

To learn how to talk to children about difficult news, click here for guidelines from the American Psychological Association.

Below is a collection of PIX11 News’ coverage that could help you talk to your children about trauma, prepare for an emergency and help the victims of this week’s shooting: