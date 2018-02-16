Florida Gov. Rick Scott: FBI Director Needs to Resign

PARKLAND, F.L. – Florida Governor Rick Scott has called for the FBI director to resign after the bureau admitted it failed to act on a tip about suspected Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, the governor’s office announced Friday.

According to the FBI, a person close to Cruz contacted the bureau on Jan. 5 to report concerns about him. But the bureau did not appropriately follow established protocols in following up on the tip.

Cruz was able to legally purchase an AR-15 rifle.

“The FBI’s failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable,” Gov. Scott said in a statement. “Seventeen innocent people are dead and acknowledging a mistake isn’t going to cut it. An apology will never bring these 17 Floridians back to life or comfort the families who are in pain.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau is still investigating what happened.

“People must have confidence in the follow through from law enforcement. The FBI Director needs to resign,” Gov. Scott said.