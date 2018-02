Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Her novel “Push” was well received in the film “Precious,” winning Academy Awards.

Author Sapphire talks about her latest projects and her upcoming event for Black History Month, Race in America: Telling Our Stories where she and fellow authors will have conversations about how stories can be drivers of real change during times of racial tension.

Race in America: Telling Our Stories will take place at the Sheen Center on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.