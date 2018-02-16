Pedestrians hit by debris that fell off fire escape in SoHo: police

SOHO, Manhattan — Two pedestrians were struck by a piece of metal that fell off a fire escape in SoHo Friday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened on Howard Street at Broadway in SoHo, near Little Italy, police confirmed around 2:15 p.m. Numerous shops and apartments are located in the area.

A piece of metal fell off a fire escape and struck two people, police said. They were seriously injured and taken to a hospital, according to fire officials. A third person was being evaluated on scene for a minor injury.

The city’s Department of Buildings is responding to the location.