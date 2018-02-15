Former teacher, brother accused of making bombs, using students for help in Bronx apartment

A former teacher and his brother have been arrested for allegedly attempting to make bombs in their Bronx apartment to carry out a possible terror attack, police sources said.

Brothers Christian Toro and Tyler Toro, both 27, were charged with unlawful manufacture of a destructive device and distribution of explosive materials to a minor in the arrest, prosecutors said. Their apartment was packed with bomb making materials.

The investigation started after Christian Toro’s resignation from a Harlem school, according to the criminal complaint. He left the job shortly after a student was arrested for calling in a bomb threat to the school on Dec. 4, 2017.

After his resignation, Tyler Toro returned his brother’s work laptop to the school. There was a copy of the “Explosives Book” on the computer.

Law enforcement agents interviewed Christian Toro at the apartment he shares with his brother on Feb. 8. Toro told police he’d accidentally downloaded the “Explosives Book.” He said he’d been researching the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and had come across the book, but that he’d only looked at the table of contents.

Investigators found that several students at the school had visited Toro’s apartment. He allegedly paid them about $50 per hour to break down fireworks and store the gunpowder that came out. Toro allegedly had students do this from October 2017 until early January 2018.

While executing a search warrant Thursday, agents found a box in a bedroom closet with more than 30 pounds of chemical substances, which are all used in bomb making.

There was also a yellow backpack, belonging to Christian Toro, in the apartment with a card saying “Under the full moon the small ones will know terror.”

Law enforcement also found a diary belonging to Tyler Toro in the apartment. It said: “If you’re registered as a sex offender, things will be difficult. But I am here 100%, living, buying weapons. Whatever we need.”

His brother had been arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with raping someone younger than 17.

Officials say there’s no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.