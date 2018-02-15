Proof of guilt ‘evident’ in Florida school shooting, judge says; alleged gunman held without bond

Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was ordered held without bond in court Thursday after a judge found the proof of his guilt to be evident.

Cruz, 19, was in court for just a few minutes on charges he committed 17 counts of premeditated murder. His defense offered no arguments on his behalf.

“I find probable cause. I further find the proof of guilt to be evident or the presumption great, therefore Mr. Cruz, you’re going to be held without bond until further order of the court,” Judge Kim Theresa Mollica said. “This order is without prejudice.”

Prosecutors said Cruz walked into Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday with a loaded AR-15 rifle and additional ammunition.

Cruz did not speak during his court appearance.

He allegedly killed 17 people and injured others as classes were ending. Cruz was captured by police about two miles from the school.

Students, a football coach and an athletic director were among the victims of the mass shooting.