Police impersonators break into, rob Brooklyn home

CYPRESS HLLS, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the two men who robbed a Brooklyn home while impersonating police last month.

On Jan. 26 around 5 p.m., authorities said two men forcibly entered a residence on Hale Avenue and Ridgewood Avenue in Cypress Hills.

According to police, they displayed a gun and told the house occupants they were police.

Once they were inside, the duo tied up several people in the home and began searching the residence.

The duo got away with about $1450 worth of property including electronics, cops said. No injuries were reported.

The first individual is describe to be a man between 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches and was last seen wearing a black vest and a black knit cap.

The second individual is described to be about 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a gray-hooded jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).