PIX day in history: Introducing the 718 area code

Posted 2:34 PM, February 15, 2018, by

On Feb. 15, 1984 Pat Harper reported on the 10 p.m. INN News that people in Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island were losing their beloved 212 area code for the new 718. Guess what? People were NOT happy.