Mother of Florida school shooting victims begs Trump to ‘do something’

A Florida woman started her day Wednesday by dropping her 14-year-old daughter off at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and telling her that she loved her.

Alyssa Alhadeff was one of 17 people killed in the mass shooting. Devastated mother Lori Alhadeff is begging President Donald Trump to take action.

"President Trump, please do something," Alhadeff said. "Do something - action. We need it now. These kids need safety now."

Alhadeff found out her daughter had died after she ran to the school.

"I ran, as fast as I could, and I knew at that point - she was gone," Alhadeff said. "I felt it in my heart."

Alyssa was a student at Stoneman Douglas and a soccer player.

Her mother, who spent hours putting together burial arrangements for her daughter's funeral, doesn't understand how this could have happened.

"How, how do we allow a gunman to come into our children's school? How do they get through security? What security is there? There's no metal detectors," she said. "The gunman - a crazy person - just walks right into the school, knock's down the window of my child's door and starts shooting, shooting her, and killing her.

Alhadeff is calling on Trump to put metal detectors at school entrances.

"President Trump, you say 'what can you do?' You can stop the guns from getting into these children's hands," she said. "What can you do? You can do a lot."