Florida shooting suspect bought a drink at Subway, stopped at McDonald’s after deadly rampage

Posted 5:32 PM, February 15, 2018, by , Updated at 05:34PM, February 15, 2018

PARKLAND, Fla. — A sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people stopped at several fast food restaurants after the attack.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school.

He then made his way to Walmart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald’s, the sheriff said.

Israel says Cruz was confronted by a police officer and taken into custody about 40 minutes after leaving the McDonald’s.