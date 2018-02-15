Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, Fla. — The 19-year-old suspect in a deadly rampage at a Florida high school was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder Thursday after being questioned for hours by state and federal authorities.

Cameras captured Nikolas Cruz being escorted by sheriff's deputies from the Broward Sheriff's headquarters to the county jail in Fort Lauderdale early Thursday morning. He is expected to appear in court later that day.

Seventeen people were killed as gunfire erupted at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School just before classes ended Wednesday afternoon.

Cruz was captured in a quiet neighborhood about two miles from the school. Sheriff's officials said in an email that Cruz was initially taken to a hospital for labored breathing before being questioned at sheriff's headquarters.

Counselors are being made available for students, teachers and staff, but the school will remain closed as an investigation continues.