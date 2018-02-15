Fabscrap recycles discarded fabrics from designers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens — Jessica Schreiber saw a staggering amount of clothing waste here in New York City.

Six percent of the city’s waste was post consumer clothing and does not even include what businesses are throwing out in textiles.

So, from her job with the New York City Department of Sanitation, Schreiber founded Fabscrap in September 2016.

Design houses like Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, Eileen Fisher and so many more are now contributing to making the fashion industry more socially conscious and contribute to what’s known as sustainable fashion.

“While I was working in sanitation, a few brands reached out to me and asked what do I do with my fabric waste that’s not a garment and there wasn’t a place for them to bring it,” said Schreiber.

Fabscrap picks up fabric scraps, stores them in their Jamaica, Queens warehouse, where volunteers sort through what seems like endless bags of donations.

Scraps considered to be too small are shredded and material a yard or more will be re-used and re-sold.

Customers are welcome to sort through rolls and yards of high quality fabric, but be warned you may love everything you touch!

Lindsey Wielgos once worked in fashion and was excited by Fabscrap.

She said this is a one-of-a-kind business that is not only eco-friendly, but also much needed in an industry producing far too much waste.

Customers can purchase fabric at a cost of only $5 a pound.

Volunteers receive the first pound of fabric for free and pay only $3 per pound for every additional pound of material purchased.

If you’re interested in volunteering, click here.