Dreamers, undocumented immigrants walk from NY to DC to raise awareness for immigration reform

​It's a 250 mile walk. It will likely take 15 days. And they are doing it in the middle of winter.

Almost a dozen undocumented immigrants and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients are currently walking from New York City to Washington D.C. They left Thursday afternoon, with only backpacks and sneakers.

"I am nervous for my feet," Brooklyn resident Hector Martinez said.

He was brought to the United States from Colombia when he was 10 years old.

"My community is worth fighting for," he said.

Martinez said he hopes this walk will shine a light on the plight of hundreds of thousands of so-called Dreamers, the children who were brought to the United States and have relied on DACA.

President Trump announced an end to DACA in September and now it's up to Congress to pass immigration reform.

The group will walk through New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland, staying at churches and volunteers' homes. The goal is to end in Washington D.C. on March 1 when they will rally on the National Mall for a clean Dream Act.

​"We have scouted out a path. We're going to be walking. Then we are going to have support vehicles alongside of us to be able to help out with any medical needs, with any food needs,​" the Seed Project's Roberto Juarez said.

President Trump set an early March deadline for Congress' immigration reform plan. As this group walks to Washington D.C., they are calling it "A Walk to Stay Home."