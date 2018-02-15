Community protests Bronx principal who banned Black History Month lessons at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Tensions were high during a rally Thursday afternoon outside Intermediate School 224 in the Bronx where the principal is accused of stopping Black History Month lessons.

For several days, community activists have called for the removal or resignation of Principal Patricia Catania.

Sandra Maisonet attended the rally Thursday to support Principal Catania, saying. “Facts do matter as well and this poor woman that we know that just arrived to this school is being portrayed to be something that she’s not.”

The National Action Network is still now calling for Mayor Bill de Blasio to intervene in the situation.

The Department of Education sent PIX11 a statement regarding the ongoing protests saying, “we are treating this with the utmost seriousness, and the Superintendent and his staff are working closely with the community to address their concerns. A thorough investigation is underway and we will ensure any necessary follow-up action is swiftly taken.”