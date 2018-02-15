Incredible acts of heroism during the deadly Florida shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, Fla. — With great sadness, we have to remember those that sprung into action to save others when 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at a Florida school.

The morning after the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School, we are learning about people’s sacrifices as a city once billed as on of the safest cities in Florida, is reeling.

There was a school janitor who warned students not to go a certain way because the shooter was on the other side of the hall.

Teacher Ashley Kurth, also took students into her classroom to hide and another teacher, Melissa Falkowski, took 19 students into her classroom closet. "I managed to put 19 kids in the closet with me," said Falkowski, "This is the worst nightmare that could ever happen to you."

There is also football coach Aaron Fies, who acted as a human shield to protect students.

The MS Douglas football team remembered Fies for his heroism on Twitter:

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder Thursday after being questioned for hours by state and federal authorities.

School remains closed for the remainder of the week, but school counselors will be on site for students and faculty as investigation continues.